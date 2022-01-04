Experience 75 years of St. Louis stories

Here’s where and when you can catch the banner show.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is celebrating its 75th anniversary throughout 2022. One of the ways we’re celebrating is by creating a traveling banner show that allows viewers to walk back through time and relive notable moments in St. Louis history.

Each decade that KSDK has been telling the stories of St. Louis is represented with a banner, which includes a QR code to allow visitors to read more stories from each decade and view videos and pictures that bring the stories to life.