Experience 75 years of St. Louis stories

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is celebrating its 75th anniversary throughout 2022. One of the ways we’re celebrating is by creating a traveling banner show that allows viewers to walk back through time and relive notable moments in St. Louis history.
Each decade that KSDK has been telling the stories of St. Louis is represented with a banner, which includes a QR code to allow visitors to read more stories from each decade and view videos and pictures that bring the stories to life.
Here’s where and when you can catch the banner show. Check back often because new dates and locations will be added throughout the year.
- Feb. 1-28: Missouri History Museum’s Grand Hall
- Feb. 7-20: St. Louis County Library – Florissant Valley Branch
- Feb. 21-March 6: St. Louis County Library – Indian Trails Branch
- March 7-20: St. Louis County Library – Bridgeton Trails Branch
- March 7-20: Mississippi Valley Library District - Collinsville Branch
- March 21-April 3 – St. Louis County Library – Thornhill Branch
- April 4-17: St. Louis County Library – Mid-County Branch
- April 18-May 1: St. Louis County Library – Daniel Boone Branch
- May 2-15: St. Louis County Library – Oak Bend Branch
- May 16-29: St. Louis County Library – Grant’s View Branch
- May 30-June 12: St. Louis County Library – Cliff Cave Branch
- Sept. 1-30: Jefferson County Library – Arnold Branch
- Oct. 1-31: Jefferson County Library – Northwest Branch
- Nov. 1-30: Jefferson County Library – Windsor Branch