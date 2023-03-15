Alibi Cookies in Dogtown is ready for St. Patrick's Day!

Alibi Cookies was founded in a church kitchen in 2020 at Pilgrim Congregational Church by Mike Evans. Mike's love for cookies pushed him to start his own cookie company. His thought was to provide 3 ways to enjoy his cookies. Shipping, a 24/7 vending machine, or a storefront open in Dogtown at 1136 Tamm Ave Saint Louis, MO 63139 & our second store front in Jefferson City, MO.