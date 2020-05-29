Virtual benefit concert to raise money for local artists

Arts United STL is Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 7 p.m. and can be watched online.

ST. LOUIS — Artists were among the first to lose out on work as the pandemic began, and they will be among the last to get back to work after the pandemic.

To help raise money and awareness, sixteen of St. Louis’ leading art institutions are coming together for a benefit concert. Arts United STL is a one-night only virtual benefit concert that will support the Regional Arts Commission’s Artists Relief Fund. It takes place Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Originally, the Regional Arts Commission created a fund to help with emergency grants for rent and groceries, but the need far outpaced the original supply.

Opera Theatre STL is leading the effort and producing the gala in partnership with the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival.

It includes performances from The Big Muddy Dance Company, The Black Rep, Circus Flora, COCA, Jazz St. Louis, The Muny, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, St. Louis Ballet, St. Louis Children’s Choirs, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, The Sheldon, STAGES St. Louis, the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis, and more.

You can donate anytime throughout the performances on Sunday on Opera Theatre’s website. There will be both phone and text options during the event, as well.

Their goal is to raise more than $250,000 through more than 1,000 individual gifts.

For more information, click here. That is also where you can watch the event, or you can watch it on Opera Theatre’s YouTube channel.

