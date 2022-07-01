At 'It's Alive Automotive' in Bridgeton, the mechanics are more like mad scientists

Dana Dean recently visited a place in Bridgeton and you won't forget the name.

"The reason we're calling it "It's Alive Automotive" is because we bring classic cars back to life," said It's Alive owner, Jeff Homsher. "When they start up for the first time, it's very common in the industry to yell It's Alive. And that's how we came up with the original name."

'It's Alive Automotive' buys, sells, restores, and repairs primarily British and German cars.

They see a lot of Triumph and Austin-Healey. But their specialty is Jaguar XK's.

"Enzo Ferrari stated, it is the most beautiful car ever built," said Homsher.

It's Alive takes care of customers from all over the country.

"St. Louis is like a mecca of classic car sales and restoration. You have multiple restoration shops. Mann's, Precision, Chapel Hill, a lot of excellent restoration shops. So it's really interesting there's all these sales and repair and restoration shops and they are all here in the St. Louis area."

And each one has a story.

Some cars have a more tragic history than others.

The most expensive car at It's Alive is valued at $160,000.

"Original paint, interior, the engine has never been out of it. We can restore a car like this but we can't make a car original," said Homsher.