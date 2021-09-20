Help & Hope: Aviary Recovery Center adds new equine program

The center recently introduced a new equine program in hopes to help patients to be more in touch with their emotions and what’s going on in their own lives.

EOLIA, Mo. — If you are dealing with a substance use disorder, Aviary Recovery Center wants to help.

The center recently introduced a new equine program in hopes to help patients to be more in touch with their emotions and what’s going on in their own lives.

It’s all groundwork, which means they are present with the horses – whether it’s hands-on or observing. They don’t do riding as that is a different type of treatment.

Group sessions are facilitated by an equine specialist and a mental health professional.

Aviary Recovery Center is located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. For more information, call (888) 435-5540 or visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.