Bleed Blue and Gold as SMSL Welcomes St. Francis Borgia Regional High School

St. Francis Borgia High School performs live on the Show Me Plaza for Tailgate Friday.

WASHINGTON, Mo. — This week was Washington Week on Show Me St. Louis. All week long we've highlighted local businesses in or around Washington, MO to add to your must-do list. It was only right that we end the week by welcoming St. Francis Borgia Regional High School live on our Television Plaza.

The school bled blue and gold and brought their full team spirit ahead of tonight's Tackle Hunger game against Lutheran St. Charles High School.

Our host, Mary Caltrider, spoke with the school's principal, Pam Tholen, and senior Joe Volmert, about what makes their school so great. The cheer team ended the show with a live performance of their school's fight song and even placed a special spotlight on some robotic guests.

Take a look above. For more information about the school, visit this website.