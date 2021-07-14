From addiction to recovery: Brandon Novak shares his story

He made millions touring and was an MTV star by the time he was in his 20s. Then, he lost it all to addiction.

ST. LOUIS — Discovered by Tony Hawk, Brandon Novak was a skateboarding prodigy at a very young age. He was even the first pro skater to be sponsored by Gatorade.

He made millions touring and was an MTV star by the time he was in his 20s.

Then, he lost it all to addiction. TEGNA Productions' documentary with HeartThreads has over 5 million views and counting.

Brandon joined Show Me St. Louis live on Television Plaza to talk about his journey.