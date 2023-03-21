Celebrate March Madness with Lion's Choice Basketball Pride Packs

Whether you're getting into the competitive spirit, or need to eat away your feelings, Lion's Choice has what you need.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Most sports fans are busy celebrating March Madness this month and rooting for their favorite teams. Meanwhile, there's madness in the kitchen at Lion's Choice. Tuesday morning, Mary Caltrider takes a big bite of their roast beef sandwich as part of Lion Choice's new basketball pride pack.

Starting now through Monday, April 3rd, guests can order a Pride Pack at any Lion's Choice location. The Pride Pack comes with eight roast beef sandwiches. They are kept nice and toasty inside a Pride Pack insulated bag for just $29.95. The deal is available only online under the "Ridiculously Good Deals" tab.