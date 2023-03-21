Celebrate March Madness with Lion's Choice Basketball Pride Packs

ST. LOUIS — Most sports fans are busy celebrating March Madness this month and rooting for their favorite teams. Meanwhile, there's madness in the kitchen at Lion's Choice. Tuesday morning, Mary Caltrider takes a big bite of their roast beef sandwich as part of Lion Choice's new basketball pride pack.
Starting now through Monday, April 3rd, guests can order a Pride Pack at any Lion's Choice location. The Pride Pack comes with eight roast beef sandwiches. They are kept nice and toasty inside a Pride Pack insulated bag for just $29.95. The deal is available only online under the "Ridiculously Good Deals" tab.
If that wasn't inspiration enough, Lion's Choice is also hosting a sandwich bracket social media contest today. You can vote for your favorite Lion's Choice sandwich via their Instagram stories. One lucky voter will be randomly selected to win a $150 gift card to Lion's Choice.