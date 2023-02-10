Denim Drive to benefit Foster & Adopted Children

Support the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition by dropping off anything denim at West County Center on Level 1 near Nordstrom until October 15th.

ST. LOUIS — It's time to clean out your closets and make a positive impact for those in need. Now through October 15th, recycle your worn denim, and all denim donations from the whole family will benefit the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition.

The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition's main goal is to help foster kids in the St. Louis area find loving and permanent homes by finding and supporting families who want to foster or adopt them.

Did you know that kids in foster care only receive a $350 clothing stipend for the entire year? We understand that this doesn't stretch very far, especially for older youth.

That's why ReFresh is an integral part of the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition's mission to support kids in foster care and their families. Youth in foster care receive a 90% discount on all clothing and accessories in the store, and foster/adoptive/kinship families receive a 30% discount. Learn more HERE.

