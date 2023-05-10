Explore St. Louis with special discounts and offers

In honor of National Tourism and Travel Week Show Me St. Louis teamed up with Explore St. Louis to provide discounts to local attractions and businesses

ST. LOUIS — The Show Me St. Louis team is leaving the studio Thursday morning and will be live at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Malik Wilson and Mary Caltrider are teaming up with Explore St. Louis for a LIVE hour-long special putting a spotlight on the people, places and things that make St. Louis, not just a great place to live, but one to explore.

Whether you're visiting the area or planning a staycation, Explore St. Louis and the Show Me St. Louis team have compiled a list of special discounts and offerings to make your visit to St. Louis worthwhile. Take a look below!

Hotels

Easy access to restaurants, bars, and the iconic Forest Park

Whether it's a staycation or a vacation, right in the center of the city is the AC Hotel by Marriott, located in the Central West End. This walkable neighborhood features several restaurants, bars, Forest Park access, and of course the world's largest Chess Piece at the World Chess Hall of Fame. Call the hotel and ask for the neighborhood rate and show your local identification to receive a room rate of $129 all summer long. It's important to note this rate is based on availability and does not include taxes.

Hotel & Movie theatre in one place

Also located in the Central West End is the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel. This hotel also has a movie theatre inside to make it easier to keep up with the latest summer blockbusters.

The hotel is offering a special rate for Missouri and Illinois residents. Residents can enjoy savings of 15% of the Best Available Rate. You must present a valid ID at the time of check-in to qualify.

Try your luck at casinos

Located less than 10 minutes away from St. Louis Lambert International Airport is the Homewood Suites St. Louis Riverport Hotel. You can also try your luck with slot machines with easy access to several casinos including the Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. This hotel is pet-friendly, has a fitness center, meeting rooms and offers a free hot breakfast to get your day started.

Homewood Suites is offering a special 10% off your hotel rate. You must click on the link above to redeem.

State-of-the-art ballroom and autograph collection

If you're looking to explore downtown, then book your stay at Hotel St. Louis Marriott Autograph Collection. Hotel Saint Louis is perfect for business travelers and just for leisure. With more than 140 rooms, a full-service spa for Adler Club and Platinum-level members, and a state-of-the-art ballroom, there are plenty of things to do to help you relax.

Explore St. Louis is offering 25% off your hotel rooms if you book online.

Family Getaway Package

Also located downtown is Hotel Indigo. This one is perfect for families looking to take a vacation. The hotel is offering a family getaway package. Get a great nightly rate that includes parking. This offer is based on availability and does not include taxes.

Park & Walk Package and Stay 3, Save 20%

Embrace luxury and style with the Magnolia Hotel Saint Louis. This hotel has easy walking access to the St. Louis Convention Center, Busch Stadium, and the Gateway Arch. The hotel's Park and Walk package includes valet parking with in-and-out privileges. The longer you stay, the more you save! Book your stay now through December 22, 2023, for 3 nights or more and enjoy savings of up to 20%. That's more time to indulge in the sights and sounds of St. Louis while enjoying all the comforts of the Magnolia Hotel. Use the link above to book now!

Enjoy 15% off retail rates

Explore St. Louis has teamed up with The Pennywell Hotel to give you 15% off retail rates for this summer season. Come visit our newly branded and newly remodeled hotel that's right down the street from all of the main attractions of St. Louis!

Relax & Rejuvenate with The Ritz-Carlton

Experience the surroundings and connect with the energy and spirit of St. Louis with this Staycation package. Enjoy complimentary parking, Breakfast for Two through In-Room Dining, or the acclaimed Casa Don Alfonso Restaurant and relax in The Lobby Lounge with two complimentary cocktails per night of your stay. Let the Guest Relations team build the perfect itinerary for your visit or just take the weekend to relax and rejuvenate.

Restaurants/Bars

Now that you have a place to stay, how about somewhere to eat? Listed below are several restaurants and bars offering some great discounts.

Tourism Week has come to Bailey's! Dive into your sweet tooth cravings with this dessert restaurant and bar located on Park Avenue. Now until June 1, you can buy one chocolate martini and get the second one free.

If you're looking to get your hands on a classic gourmet burger, then head downtown to Bailey's Range. Visitors can enjoy a free scoop of ice cream with the purchase of a burger. This offer ends June 1st.

Sip on some wine and beer after a long day at the Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar. Now until June 1, you can buy one glass of wine and get the second one free.

If you're headed downtown for a Cardinals Game, be sure to check out the Cardinals Nation Restaurant and Bar. Mention Explore St. Louis to your waiter or waitress to receive a 25% discount from May 11 to May 31.

What's better than popcorn and a movie? Well, MX Movies and Bar is offering something special for KSDK viewers. You can get a free small popcorn and a student rate ticket after 5:30 pm. Be sure to park in the secure parking garage at 601 N. Locust (7th Street Garage) directly attached to the building. The theatre offers $1.00 validated parking for up to 4 hours for customers! This deal is valid until Friday, May 12.

It's always time for some bubbly at Pops Sparkling Bar and Restaurant located on Park Avenue. Pops is offering a buy-one-get-one free glass of sparkling wine. This offer ends June 1st.

Nothing says good morning more than a warm, tasty breakfast at Rooster. This restaurant has two locations; one in Downtown St. Louis, and one on South Grand. Right now, you can enjoy a free Nutella crepe with the purchase of any breakfast item. This offer ends June 1st and customers must dine in to receive the special offer.

Small Batch is offering customers the chance to buy one classic cocktail and get the other one free. This offer only applies to customers who dine in.

Another one for your sweet tooth. Enjoy the unique taste of salted caramel at The Caramel House located in Olivette, Missouri. Customers can enjoy two free caramels with a minimum purchase of $10.00. This offer ends on Aug. 31, 2023.

The Fountain on Locust is St. Louis's Original Retro Cocktail Cafe and Ice Cream Bar. Serving soups, salads, sandwiches, ice cream, and delicious cocktails, this is certainly an offer you don't want to miss! Buy one signature Ice Cream Martini and get a second 50% off! Limit one per guest, offer ends July 31st.

Attractions

Become a Cardinals fan and learn more about its history and your favorite players with the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum. It has seven galleries where you can relive special moments and interact with exhibits. To get you started, enjoy $4 off Busch Stadium Tours and Cardinals Museum combo tickets with code EXPLORETOUR.

Need something for the kids to enjoy? Head on over to the City Museum. With things like a 10-story slide, a ball pit, and tunnels, your kids have plenty of room to crawl, slide, jump over, and just have fun! Now you can save 10% on General Admission when you buy online. General Admission includes all interior exhibit floors and the outdoor attraction, MonstroCity*. Kids 2 and under are FREE!

The Arch is the most iconic landmark in St. Louis. Now you can start your summer by taking part in these great perks.

Become of Member of Gateway Arch Park Foundation and help maintain our hometown national park and icon- Gateway Arch National Park. Members help plant and care for 91 acres of landscapes throughout the park, maintain and innovate the state-of-the-art exhibits inside the Museum, provide free public Wi-Fi throughout the grounds, and host dozens of events and programs for the community throughout the year.

When you become a member at the Supporter level and above, you’ll get some amazing benefits like:

• "Tram Rides to the Top" passes for the Gateway Arch

• Free and discounted Downtown parking

• Special member-only events and experiences

• Riverfront cruise, café, and shopping discounts, including 20% at Arch Apparel

Enjoy 15% off room rental fees for any Private Events! Just mention Show Me St. Louis and the offer when you call.

Enjoy a relaxing cruise aboard the most elegant luxury yacht in all of Missouri. Miss Augusta offers daily public cruises and private charters from Augusta, Missouri. Explore St. Louis partners will receive 10% off a ticket for any regularly scheduled cruise using the code: ExploreSTL. This offer is valid through June 2023 and NOT valid on holidays or specialty cruises.

Located in Forest Park is the Missouri History Museum. Take the extra step to learn all about the state's history and some of the trailblazers that have shaped the Show Me State. The History Museum is offering a $3 per person discount, off any walking or bus See STL Tour of your choice. You must use promo code EX2023 at the time of booking. This is not valid with any other offer.

Stages St. Louis is offering $45 tickets for any performance of their 2023 season using promo code EXPLORE45. This is not applicable to previous purchases.

Lock in spring savings on your event space rental when you confirm your event at The Hawthorn in the month of May. Book multiple events in advance to save more! Take 10% off per event to get up to 30% off your bookings.

Come see the space for yourself and let the staff help make your dream events a reality. From elegant events to high-energy concerts, The Hawthorn easily adapts to any type of event.

Conveniently located just 5 minutes from the Gateway Arch in Downtown West, The Hawthorn comfortably accommodates parties from 50 to 1300 with a versatile, open floor design that your guests will love.

This musical revue from the 1970s brought back to Broadway audiences the music of Eubie Blake, a groundbreaking American musician and composer of the early 1900s. Blake helped break down racial barriers with his 1921 hit musical, "Shuffle Along" - the first Broadway musical written, directed by, and starring Black Americans. The show helped shape American musical theater as we know it today.