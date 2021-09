Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson stopped by and found out what they have in store this season for entertainment.

ST. LOUIS — A small unique theater in the Central West End is lighting up the stage once again after over a year off due to the pandemic.

Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson stopped by and found out what they have in store this season for entertainment.

Some upcoming shows include The Zoo Story/The Dumb Waiter, Comfort, and more.