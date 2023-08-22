Gateway Arch National Park is partnering with the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch on a new Junior Ranger Program

ST. LOUIS — Gateway Arch National Park has partnered with the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch on a new Junior Ranger Program titled Riverboat Explorer. The program invites young explorers to set sail on the Mighty Mississippi and learn about river travel, historic St. Louis, invasive species, and more.

Offered daily during the 1:30 PM and 3 PM, one-hour St. Louis Riverfront Cruise (now through Labor Day), cruise passengers can get their Riverboat Explorer Junior Ranger activity book from the National Park Service Park Ranger onboard. After completing as many activities as they can, young explorers can show their activity book to the Park Ranger to receive their badge and certificate.