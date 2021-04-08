Find hand-crafted home fragrance at Dixie Grace Candle Company in Columbia, IL

Katherine Miller started making candles and wax melts as a hobby a few years ago when a craft fair kicked it into high gear.

COLUMBIA, Ill. — You will find Dixie Grace on Columbia Centre Drive in Columbia, Illinois. You will also find it at this figurative intersection: Where rebellion meets redemption.

That’s the slogan at Katherine Miller’s shop. She started making candles and wax melts as a hobby a few years ago when a craft fair kicked it into high gear and stores wanted to start selling her products.

She added room sprays, goat's milk foaming hand soap, soap and shave whip, body oil, sugar scrub, and body butter.

The most popular product at Dixie Grace is one you probably have not heard of before – it kind of looks like a paint bottle, but it’s not. It’s called squeeze wax. It comes in a bottle and you squeeze it into a melter. This can allow you to mix your own scents in your home.

The products are sold to over 1,000 stores across the country – other small businesses. Everything is hand made in her shop.

In addition to the Dixie brand candles, bath, and body products, you will find 100 small business brands in the shop.

Dixie Grace Hand-Crafted Home Fragrance & Mercantile is located at 420 Columbia Centre Drive in Columbia, Illinois. It’s open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.