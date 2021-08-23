Taking you back to the roots of the Jewel Box in Forest Park

Jewel Box is free on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All other times are $1 per person.

ST. LOUIS — For nearly 85 years, the Jewel Box in Forest Park has been a focal point for the community. The park itself was established in 1876, and it’s one of the biggest urban parks in the U.S.

Costing about $117,000, a majority of the funds came from the city of St. Louis.

Seasonal shows have become tradition. Eye-catching displays make it a great backdrop for any photographer.

The city and Forest Park Forever took a major step and added air conditioning, making this a sought-after event space. Events are booked out about one or two years in advance.

Jewel Box is free on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All other times are $1 per person. The hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.