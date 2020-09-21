Fall Must Haves from Limor Suss

FALL IS ALMOST HERE AND LIFESTYLE EXPERT LIMOR SUSS HAS TIPS ON HOW TO LOOK AND FEEL OUR BEST THIS SEASON.

ST. LOUIS — Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some of her favorite fall beauty and wellness products for fall.

Hydrate your skin while softening fine lines and wrinkles Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer.

Rejuvenate your hair for fall with Sebastian Professional Potion 9.

Help nourish your growing child with Zarbee’s Children's Complete Multivitamin + Immune Gummies.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by LS Media.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.