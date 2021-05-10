Lindenwood Human Services Department Sets Students up for Real Experience. Real Success.

There are multiple different programs at the graduate and undergraduate level

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The Human Services Department at Lindenwood University prepares students to effectively serve a variety of populations including individuals, families, groups, organizations, and communities. Human Service professions promote social responsibility, identify barriers to success, and emphasize personal well-being in a global context.

Offering a multitude of different programs at the graduate and undergraduate level, students can find the perfect one to fit their educational needs. These include an undergraduate degree in social work, and a social welfare minor. At the graduate level, Lindenwood offers degrees in behavior analysis, a counseling degree intended for students planning to seek Missouri certification in School Counseling, and a clinical mental health counseling degree intended for students planning to seek professional counseling licensure in Missouri.

With small class sizes ranging from 10-20 students, students gain the opportunity to, “foster really great relationships with their peers and professors,” Dr. Sarah Patterson–Mills, professor of counseling said. Having smaller class sizes also create an individualized learning experience for each student. Professors are also the advisors for the students, which creates strong personal relationships between the student and professor.

To truly enhance the Real Experience aspect of learning at Lindenwood, students are required to put in a significant number of hours at practicums and observations. While students are completing their required hours, professors regularly meet with students to provide specific feedback for growth. Taking the time to meet promotes real success by giving students constructive advice to advance their personal growth and success in their respective field.

Providing students with professors that are all practitioners, or have been practitioners for many years, creates classrooms environments and curriculum that are relevant to real world success. Having professors with industry experience allows students to build a larger network with peers and professors alike.

Promoting inclusiveness and diversity is a priority for all departments in the College of Education and Human Services. Creating an environment that exercises inclusiveness and diversity on a daily basis fosters a strong foundation for students to have a voice in their field of work.

All programs within the Human Services Department are structured so that students are not only set up to succeed within their discipline, but also to help them understand what they need post-graduation for their professional credentials.

Structuring programs that create a safe learning space for students to flourish in their field leads to rewarding careers supporting all ages with interpersonal, intrapersonal, and behavioral challenges. Each program provides a unique helping profession perspective and are known for preparing students for jobs in a wide variety of mental health, education, and social service organizations in the St. Louis region. The Human Services Department at Lindenwood University exemplifies the University’s commitment to Real Experience. Real Success. through its dedication to students and unique industry practices inside and outside the classroom.

For more information, visit lindenwood.edu/education.

