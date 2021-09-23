Celebrate the fall season at Brookdale Farms

Every Sunday, there is reduced admission for first responders and their families, and a portion will be donated to BackStoppers.

EUREKA, Mo. — The fall season has begun at Brookdale Farms in Eureka, and with it comes all of the fun family activities.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this year, Brookdale Farms wanted to show respect for first responders. So, the corn maze is a tribute to them.

But the farm has more than just the corn maze – animals, a playground for kids, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, and more.

There are even two wedding and event venues on the property. The smaller one seats 200 guests, and the larger seats 450 guests.

For more information, visit brookdalefarmsinc.com.

