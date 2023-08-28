Loutopia: Exhibit A aims to redefine St. Louis through art

ST. LOUIS — Beginning as an art series in 2019, Loutopia has grown into a tangible directive for those asking a simple question about St. Louis, “Why can’t we do this cool thing here”? This multifaceted pop-up immerses guests in exhibits featuring existing organizations in St. Louis creating solutions for environmental, socioeconomic, community, labor, and tourism challenges. Loutopia aims to streamline access to art and design through public spaces, promoting equitable opportunities and relationships with individuals and nonprofit organizations. These exhibits not only showcase the work of local nonprofits and creatives but also increase awareness and support for their causes and actionable needs.