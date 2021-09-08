Maplewood Restaurant Week kicks off today through August 15

Lunch and dinner options ranging from $25, $35, and $50 are available.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Maplewood is known for its great food, so it’s almost hard to believe there has never been a restaurant week – until now.

Maplewood Restaurant Week from now until August 15 includes eight places: Asador Del Sur, Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions, Boogaloo, Casa Maya, Elmwood, Schlafly Bottleworks, The Blue Duck, and The Crow’s Nest.

Each restaurant will have menu options that range from $25, $35, and $50. It includes lunch and dinner options, along with indoor and outdoor dining, and the carryout is being offered by some of the restaurants.

For example, at The Blue Duck, there will be a 3-course meal for $35. Everything is made from scratch, and you might recognize the chef from a reality show currently on television. Chef Trent Garvey is the executive chef and is competing on Hell’s Kitchen.

Maplewood restaurants have been supporting the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District Weekend on Wheels program (WOW) for several years. So, it’s only fitting that they chose WOW as the charitable partner for Restaurant Week. It provides food to students in MRH school district in need.