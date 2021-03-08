x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Show Me St. Louis

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery opens second location in Webster Groves

The traditional Vietnamese cuisine with a modern flair is what has made DD Mau so successful ever since it opened in Maryland Heights.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — For owner Julie Truong, the food at DD Mau is just like her grandma made, but with a twist.

The traditional Vietnamese cuisine with a modern flair is what has made DD Mau so successful ever since it opened in Maryland Heights. Now, there is a second location in Webster Groves.

Vermicelli bowls and rice bowls are the most popular dishes. From bowls to bao sliders, the fast-casual concept offers an easy-to-follow menu that allows you to choose your own combinations – with a ton of vegan options that customers love.

DD Mau’s new location in Webster Groves can be found at 20 Allen Avenue. For more information, visit ddmaustl.com.

Related Articles