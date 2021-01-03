Meet The Car Mom

The Car Mom helps fellow moms and their littles in the search for the right wheels.

ST. LOUIS — Car seats, strollers, sippy cups, and diaper bags don’t even begin to complete the list of things moms need to fit in the car. So, a St. Louis mom of two is here to help.

The Car Mom, aka Kelly Stumpe, starts with showing us the 2021 BMW X7. It is BMW’s largest SUV, and one of the sassiest mom cars out there. She says that one of her favorite parts of this car is the trunk. It has an additional compartment to help keep groceries or anything else in the back from rolling out when you open the door.

Kelly explains that she has two rear-facing car seats that take up a ton of room, and she and her husband are both pretty tall. So, if the car works for her, it will probably work for most people out there. Kelly grew up in the car business and her family owns some of the Suntrup dealerships in St. Louis. She started selling cars right after college and she really fell in love with it.

Kelly shares content on YouTube and Instagram, and she is on a mission to help you find the perfect mom car. Now that she is a mom of two, she sees cars in a whole new light. She started The Car Mom in June of last year, and most simply it is a place where she reviews cars and highlights areas that would be helpful to moms. She also throws in some food content here and there.

Kelly’s advice has earned her 83,000 Instagram followers, and counting! She recently created the Car Shopping Workbook, available for purchase on her website, to take with you to the dealership and make the car buying process less stressful.

From recipes to cars, The Car Mom covers it all. You can follow her on Instagram, or subscribe to her YouTube channel.

