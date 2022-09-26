Old Newsboys Charity Polo Match taking place on Saturday, October 1

Malik Wilson joined us this morning out on the field to give us all the details.

The 4th Annual Edward Jones - Old Newsboys Polo Match will feature an exciting game between Team Pace Properties vs. Team Royal Banks of Missouri!

It's taking place on Saturday October 1.

The Stange Law Firm Kid's Area will keep children entertained with bounce houses, snow cones, face painting, and crafts!

Guests are encouraged to wear creative hats and vie for the title (and bragging rights) of Top Topper! Plus the winner will receive a nice gift bag from Saks Fifth Avenue.

There are ticket options for everyone. Sit in the all-inclusive VIP tent, grab a lawn chair and sit field-side or tailgate in comfort.

Gates open at 12PM. Polo match begins at 1:30PM with a concert to follow.

All proceeds go to the Old Newsboys Children's Charity - benefiting thousands of at-risk children in the St. Louis area.

The Old Newsboys Campaign for Kids is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of St. Louis area children's charities since 1957. The mission is to ensure every child in the St Louis area has an equal opportunity to live a healthy, educated life.

The Old Newsboys Charity Polo Match is taking place at the August Busch Polo Club. It's located at 4020 Benne Road in Defiance, MO 63341.