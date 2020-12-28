With economic transitions happening in 2020, what does that mean for your retirement?

President of Safe Harbor, Greg Belger, spoke to Show Me St. Louis with the answers.

ST. LOUIS — With the election creating a new series of transitions, what does that mean for your retirement?

President of Safe Harbor, Greg Belger, spoke to Show Me St. Louis with the answers.

Belger explained that in his experience, more people than usual decided to retire in 2020 and that the economy is going through a transition. This is mainly due to the election, the pandemic and unemployment.

His clients are between 50 and 80 years old. These are people who want to know what to do about their assets. He stresses the importance of starting to plan for retirement as soon as possible.

Safe Harbor is located at 7777 Bonhomme Avenue on the 18th floor in Clayton. For more information, call (314) 328-1868 or visit safeharborfi.com.

