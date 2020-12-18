A local company is bringing snow to you

The Bubble Bus has been bringing the blizzard to private parties, drive-by events and anywhere people want a blizzard.

ST. LOUIS — The Bubble Bus typically brings its mobile bubble machine to parties year-round. Now, they are booking even more gigs in the colder months thanks to artificial snow.

The snow is actually tiny flakes of foam, and they have fans to help create an amazing effect.

The same equipment is used in Hollywood and Broadway to simulate snowfall.

Kirkwood resident John Reider is the owner and says it’s an easy cleanup and evaporates. So, it doesn’t make surfaces slick.

Visit bubblebus.com or Facebook.com/bubblebusstlmo for more information and to book the bus.