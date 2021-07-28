Save up to $7 on a bag of dog or cat kibble this month at Treats Unleashed

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

We love our pets.

And what you put in your pet's bowl is more than just a meal. Food is medicine.

Teresa Miller with Treats Unleashed shared tips with Show Me St. Louis viewers on how to make sure your pet is getting the right food for its health.

Start your pet's health journey and save up to $7 on a bag of dog or cat kibble, only at Treats Unleashed this month.

Featured foods on sale include, Fromm Gold, Zignature, Fussie Cat Kibble & more.

Shop in-store or online at treats-unleashed.com.

Treats Unleashed has 13 St. Louis area locations.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.