Speak Rescue & Sanctuary 3rd Annual Puppy Bowl

ST. LOUIS — It would not be the weekend of the Super Bowl without the puppy bowl! On Saturday, February 11th from 10 a.m. – noon, Speak Rescue & Sanctuary + Zoomies Pet Cafe will host their 3rd Annual Puppy Bowl Event. Speak is a not-for-profit animal rescue focused mostly on pups born with special needs like deaf and blindness. Speak teams up with Zoomies to present this event and show that their adoptable pups aren't different than other pups, just the way you communicate with them is.

Zoomies Cafe is a full service café with great food, great coffee and a dedicated space for pet owners to hang and work alongside their pets. They have an open area inside for the dogs to hang with owners and socialize with other pets as well as an off leash backyard for the dogs to run around. They also are a pet themed boutique with lots of great gifts for pets and pet lovers. Adoptable Speak dogs will be there playing the Puppy Bowl. While they do not do same day adoptions, they do welcome everyone to come out and meet their Speaklings.