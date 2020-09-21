This dessert is raising awareness and money for suicide prevention

Chef Gerard Craft and Radio DJ Lux collaborated for a cause that’s personal to both of them.

ST. LOUIS — Ice cream has a beautiful way of bringing people together. That is exactly what Chef Gerard Craft and Radio DJ Lux are hoping their culinary collaboration will do.

Together, they have created a limited-edition gelato called “End of the Rainbow” to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It’s a cause that is very personal to both of them.

The End of the Rainbow gelato is available now through Sunday, September 27, 2020. That’s the same date as the Out of the Darkness fundraising event.

You can order the gelato on the Pastaria website. You can also order it at Pastaria for a refreshing way to end a meal there.

100% of the proceeds will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

To donate directly to Lux’s fundraising team, visit her Instagram page.