ST. LOUIS — Volpi Foods is a longtime St. Louis-based business specializing in cured meats who recently announced its first Summer of Volpi.

It’s a chance to try a Volpi-themed dish at different restaurants over the next month. It’s all starting at Anthonino’s Taverna.

The schedule is as follows:

• June 18-24: Anthonino's Taverna

• June 25-July 1: Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

• June 30-July 7: Steve's Hot Dogs

• July 9-15: POP