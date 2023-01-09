Tailgate Fridays: Rockwood Summit launches the 'CB Purpose, Passion & Perseverance Project'

The multifaceted project inspired by alumni, Connor Ballance, kicks off tonight during their home game against Marquette High school.

ST. LOUIS — The Rockwood Summit Falcon Football team is back on the turf and ready for Friday Night Lights! But this year, something is a little different.

Teresa Slankard is a Summit Football mom through and through. Her youngest son, Connor Balance, graduated from Rockwood Summit in 2017. Known by friends and family as “CB”, Connor served as the Falcons quarterback from sixth grade through his senior year. The football field was his home. His team, peers and community – they were his passion.

A water incident on May 27th took Connor’s life. With the support of her community, Teresa took her pain and turned it into: Purpose, Passion and Perseverance.

"Connor was an incredible high school student because he totally embraced his high school years. He loved memories. He loved building friendships. And he loved playing football," Teresa said.

During his time at Summit, not only did Connor lead the Football team, he launched his own clothing line named SELF with the support of his mother. "He realized that a lot of kids are wearing Nike and repping Adidas and Calvin Klein, but they really need to rap themselves and they really need to believe in the power within me, myself, and I to believe in the power within yourself to achieve your dreams," Teresa said.

And that message will live on through the CB Purpose, Passion and Perseverance Project. On Wednesday afternoon, each Falcon Football player placed the SELF logo on their helmets. "The objective of that is to really look to emulate these three characteristics in the football players so that they can embrace these not only on the field but also in their lives and truly, again, make a difference every day in someone else's," Teresa said.

The multifaceted project kicks off tonight at their home game against Marquette High school. And it includes a SELF pop-up shop, a book collection, alumni awards and so much more.

"I had to create a way to inspire not only my children and Connor's friends, but to inspire other mothers and other children who have losses that seem to be unbearable. But we have to realize that through every loss there is a light, and we just have to, through purpose, passion and perseverance, find it, grasp it, and go after it and achieve it," Teresa said.

For more information on the CB Purpose, Passion and Perseverance Project, click here.