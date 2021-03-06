The US Olympic Team Trials for Gymnastics are coming to St. Louis

All-Session tickets go on sale today and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

ST. LOUIS — The countdown is on for the Tokyo Olympic Games that begin July 23. You can experience a part of the action later this month at the US Olympic Team Trials for Gymnastics at The Dome at America’s Center.

At the conclusion of the trials, both men and women gymnastics teams for Team USA will be named for the Olympic Games.

Chris Roseman with the St. Louis Sports Commission joined Show Me St. Louis on Television Plaza with the details.

All-Session tickets go on sale today, June 3 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Prices start at $125. Suites can also be purchased by calling (314) 589-5284.

For more information, visit stlouis2021.com.

