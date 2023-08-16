Wellness Wednesday with STL Native and Bravo TV alum, Meghan King

TV personality, podcast host and influencer, Meghan King, is hosting 'Daytreat'. The wellness event is on Thursday, August 24 at Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Native, TV personality, podcast host and influencer, Meghan King, is back in her home town to host a wellness event on Thursday, August 24 at Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton.

Daytreat, hosted by Meghan King, is a women's networking event for the soul. It's an afternoon dedicated to self care, growth and change in an intimate and welcoming gathering space for women who want to connect with themselves and each other

Attendees will experience a full afternoon of guided practices and exercises lead by Meghan and other special guests; including meditation, calming breath work, healing release and even a succulent planting pop up. Attendees will leave renewed, inspired and transformed.

Cost is $225 per person (or $400 for you and a friend), includes all activities, catered lunch and highly curated swag bag filled with local products from businesses like The Normal Brand, STL Style, Cheree Berry Paper & Design, Kaldi's, Big Heart Tea, Cynthia Richards, Revel Kitchen, Golden Gems, LARK Skin Co., TERRA, and KIND apothecary.

The event is followed by complimentary access to Au Soleil, Le Meridien's poolside terrace soirée, includes live music, drinks and food - and the perfect opportunity to catch the sunset.

For further information and to purchase tickets, visit gaiahavenexperience.com. Follow along on social media, @gaiahavenexperience, @meghanking.