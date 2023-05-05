Andy Cohen gets his star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame

Cohen said, "I'm proud to be from Saint Louis. Go Cardinals, let's turn this thing around!"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native and the face of Bravo TV Andy Cohen was added among the 150 stars on the St. Louis Walk of Fame in the Delmar Loop.

In front of the Moonrise Hotel on Friday, the late-night TV talk show host faced a jubilant crowd as they all cheered for his latest honor.

His star will be close to celebrity and St. Louisan Jon Hamm.

Cohen was born and raised in St. Louis and graduated from Clayton High School in 1986. His big internship was at CBS News in New York.

He is best known as the host and executive producer of Bravo TV's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." He was also an executive producer for "The Real Housewives" franchise.

The Emmy and Peabody award winner has also overseen many reality shows including "Project Runway" and "Top Chef." He created two SiriusXM radio channels, as well.

The 54-year-old has written several novels, even becoming the author of four New York Times bestselling books.

Just last year, Cohen got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the 2,711th star.

Joe Edwards is the Blueberry Hill owner and founder of the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

"I found it in 1988 to highlight the great St. Louisans who affected our culture. Each star has plaque with information about the person, 10 lines. There are 150 people on the selection committee. He was nominated these last 12 months and instantly garnered enough votes to get in. That’s really tough, there are still some Noble Prize winners still not in yet. That’s how tricky it is," he told 5 On Your Side.

Cohen will have a book launch on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. at the St. Louis Jewish Community Center.

Here is Andy Cohen's full speech:

"If I was a betting man, I kind of didn't think anyone was going to show today, so, I'm sure I thought there was going to be like ten people here. So I'm really completely honored and flattered that you all are here. This is really nice. I'm very moved that you're here. Thank you. Thank you, Joe. And thank you to everyone, all of you who came out today. It's really very cool that you're here.

We did this in Hollywood last year, but I got to tell you, there is no place like home, really, there is no place like this legendary strip in your city. The Loop right here in Saint Louis. My hometown. I grew up coming to the Loop. We went to Streetside Records. We went to Vintage Vinyl. We still go to Vintage Vinyl.

We went to Cicero's and we would hear live music and one of my favorite places ever. Blueberry Hill. Love it, Joe. Man, have I spent a lot of nights at Blueberry Hill and, man, have I stumbled out of Blueberry Hill a time or two more recently.



You know, Thanksgiving wouldn't be complete without seeing Jake's Leg at the Pageant right over there. So this is a historic strip. I love St Louis, as you guys might know, and I love representing Saint Louis every night on Watch What Happens Live. We have a light bright Arch in the background. We've got my Cardinals hat back there. We have a lot of bats signed by legendary Cardinals, and it's my pleasure to kind of shout out Saint Louis every night on the show.

You know, my career started here in Saint Louis doing odd jobs at my family business, which was called the Allen Foods. And I mean, I did everything. I drove a forklift. I made deliveries. I was, you know, I mean, I don't know that the food business was the place that I belonged.

I knew I wanted to work in TV. And I have to tell you, I owe a big debt of thanks to my wonderful vice principal at Clayton High School. Her name was Doris Randolph. And Miss Randolph told me about a program where local businesses would employ public school kids for a summer and for summer internships. And Ms. Randolph opened the door for my career in television by setting me up to work for this summer at Channel 4. I was 17 years old at the time, I was probably the youngest intern they ever had. I don't think... they wondered what this kid was doing in there, but I was there and it made a huge impact on me.

I learned so much the next summer. I worked at KMOX Radio for the summer and then I took off for the big city. But, you know, on days like today, I really think of and thank Ms. Randolph for kind of guiding me, setting me on a course that brought me right here to this spot where I will be for eternity with great St. Louisans like Tina Turner and Tennessee Williams and T.S. Eliot, Jon Hamm. I'm right next to Jon Hamm. Joe, you got to show me where Hamm is. Hamm's right there. That's awesome. I need to see that.

This is an impressive group and I am so honored to be among them. Speaking of brilliant people, what a mitzvah to have my parents and my son and my sister Emily here and my running buddies since I began my journey over 50 years ago. My dear friends Mike and Kari and Jackie and Jeannie Clayton and CHS strong. Go Greyhounds.

The amount of time that I have rambled on this street, I mean with each of you, by the way, makes being here today together all the sweeter. So thank you so much. And really, I'm just so tickled that you all came and thanks for your sign, thanks for your Mazel Sweatshirt, your team Ariana shirt, I mean, you guys, thanks to the band. Thanks, Joe. My assistant. I mean, this is just an incredible day.