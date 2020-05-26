Reverse your risk of prediabetes with virtual resources

Health, nutrition and exercise don’t have to be put on hold just because most of us are stuck at home.

ST. LOUIS — Did you know there are virtual options available when it comes to reducing the risk of prediabetes? The Association Director of Community Health at Gateway Region YMCA, Kimberly Thro, is here to tell us how it all works.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s Diabetes Prevention Program is part of a larger campaign called the National Diabetes Prevention Program. The goal of these programs is not only to help people prevent diabetes, but also to help them increase physical activity, reduce their fat intake, and integrate healthy eating practices. Kimberly notes that these programs work to help people on the participant’s terms. The goal is not to force people into any lifestyle changes they don’t feel they will be able to maintain.

In terms of proper nutrition during this pandemic, not much really needs to change. People should still be getting plenty of fruits and vegetables and focusing on whole foods. For exercise, it might be more of a struggle but there are plenty of online resources to keep you active at home.

The goal of the virtual prediabetes program is that it will feel very similar to an in-person program. It will allow participants to build relationships with each other and with their lifestyle coach. Allowing people to connect from afar with technology means they don’t have to wait to get started.

To find out if you could be at risk, visit reverseyourrisk.com. This will help you find your starting point. If you are interested in joining a virtual cohort or want to take a quiz to learn more, you can go to gwrymca.org/preventdiabetes. For any lingering questions you can email preventdiabetes@gwrymca.org.