Rise Up For Heroes: Kirk White

5 On Your Side is saluting men and women working through the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side wants to rise up for heroes!

This month, we're saluting men and women who don't often get the spotlight they deserve but are the backbone to vital organizations in St. Louis.

On Thursday, March 4, the Today in St. Louis crew saluted Kirk White. White is a case manager at a youth shelter in St. Louis called Covenant House Missouri.

Closing down or working remotely during the pandemic is not an option for White. He always shows up to provide unconditional love to the kids and his coworkers.

White believes that making a difference in someone's life is its own reward.