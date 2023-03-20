'West Side Story,' 'RENT,' more: Muny season tickets on sale for summer 2023

Season tickets for The Muny's 105th season are on sale now. Single-show tickets go on sale in May.

ST. LOUIS — Season tickets went on sale at 9 a.m. Monday for The Muny's summer 2023 productions, which run from June 12 through Aug. 20. Tickets start at $112 and provide savings of up to 32%.

The Muny, which describes itself as America's oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre, is celebrating its 105th season this year.

“It’s an adventurous season that offers something for everyone," Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson said in a statement, "and we’re already hard at work to create seven spectacular productions."

By becoming a subscriber, you'll receive guaranteed seats, priority single tickets and ticket exchange flexibility, according to the theatre.

Holding out for single tickets? Tickets to individual shows go on sale May 22.

Find the full summer show schedule below.

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"

When: June 12-18.

The musical, based on the book by Douglas McGrath, follows the career of music legend Carole King, according to a news release from the theatre.

Featuring words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, the musical performs pop classics, such as "It's Too Late," "You've Got a Friend" and "I Feel the Earth Move."

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast"

When: June 22-30.

With music from Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tom Rice, this musical emphasizes the importance of inner beauty, according to the theatre. Belle, the Beast, Mrs. Potts, Cogsworth, Lumiere and all the classic Disney characters of the Beast's castle appear in a show fit for all ages.

"Chess"

When: July 5-11.

In partnership with the Saint Louis Chess Club and World Chess Hall of Fame, "Chess" is a dynamic drama centered around the world chess championship. Featuring lyrics and music from Tim Rice and members of pop group ABBA, this musical mirrors the 1980s Cold War tensions of the U.S. and Soviet Russia, according to The Muny.

"West Side Story"

When: July 15-21.

Loosely based on Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," the musical captures a love story amid the tensions of the classic Sharks vs. Jets rivalry. Music and lyrics are credited to Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondeim.

"Little Shop of Horrors"

When: July 25-31.

"Little Shop of Horrors," based on the film by Roger Corman and screenplay by Charles Griffith, is a campy thriller comedy that follows a floral assistant on his quest to win over the love of his life, according to The Muny. The show features music by Alan Menken.

"RENT"

When: Aug. 4-10.

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical from Jonathan Larson uses rock music to tell the story of strength, revolution and survival, according to The Muny. It's set in New York City's East Village in the 1980s, a place of struggle and angst for impoverished artists during the AIDS epidemic.

"Sister Act"

When: Aug. 14-20.

Based on the hit film, "Sister Act" is a musical comedy that follows disco diva Deloris' dreams of fame and fortune. The show features music from Alan Menken and lyrics from Glenn Slater.