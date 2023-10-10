Fox Theatre announces 2023-24 Broadway schedule

From "Tina" to "Mamma Mia!" and "Aladdin" to "The Book of Mormon," there will be plenty of award-winning shows to see.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — The Fox Theatre has released its 2023 schedule Thursday.

The season kicks off on Oct. 10 with "Beetlejuice" and ends with the multi-Tony Award-winning "MJ" from May 28-June 9 2024. And there are plenty of great shows in between.

The schedule is as follows:

The shows in bold are included in the Fox Theatre's season ticket package. Season ticket holders will also get the first shot at tickets for the shows not included in the season ticket package.

Season ticket packages will go on sale on June 21. Current season ticket holders will get renewal information in the next few weeks.

Information on single-show tickets will be provided at a later date.

For more information, visit the Fox Theatre's website.