Fox Theatre announces 2023-24 Broadway schedule

ST. LOUIS — The Fox Theatre has released its 2023 schedule Thursday.
The season kicks off on Oct. 10 with "Beetlejuice" and ends with the multi-Tony Award-winning "MJ" from May 28-June 9 2024. And there are plenty of great shows in between.
The schedule is as follows:
- Beetlejuice — October 10-22, 2023
- Come From Away — November 3-5, 2023
- Tina – The Tina Turner Musical — November 14-26, 2023
- ‘Twas The Night Before… By Cirque Du Soleil — November 29-December 10, 2023
- Disney’s Aladdin — December 12-17, 2023
- Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical — December 23, 2023
- Mrs. Doubtfire — December 26, 2023 – January 7, 2024
- Jagged Little Pill — January 18-21, 2024
- Funny Girl — January 23 – February 4, 2024
- Mamma Mia! — February 13-18, 2024
- Company — February 27 – March 10, 2024
- The Book Of Mormon — April 9-14, 2024
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical — April 30 – May 12, 2024
- MJ — May 28 – June 9, 2024
The shows in bold are included in the Fox Theatre's season ticket package. Season ticket holders will also get the first shot at tickets for the shows not included in the season ticket package.
Season ticket packages will go on sale on June 21. Current season ticket holders will get renewal information in the next few weeks.
Information on single-show tickets will be provided at a later date.
For more information, visit the Fox Theatre's website.
