Video: Betty White prepares for performance at The Muny

The beloved actress' acting career included gracing The Muny stage three times in the 1960s in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — People around the world are remembering beloved “Golden Girl” Betty White Monday on what would have been her 100th birthday.

White died on Dec. 31, just 17 days shy of becoming a centenarian.

The actress’ career dates back to 1939. White was best known for her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls.” She also made history as the oldest host ever on “Saturday Night Live” at the age of 88.

White’s storied acting career also included a few stops in St. Louis.

She graced The Muny stage three times in the 1960s, performing in 1961’s “Take Me Along,” 1963’s “The King and I,” and “Bells are Ringing” in 1966.

5 On Your Side dug into our archives and found video of White when she was here for that 1966 season. The silent video shows her with two male costars in what looks to be a promotional photo shoot for the show. The comedic actress is seen holding a book upside down and laughs when it’s flipped the right side up.

The Muny also shared a photo of White and her “Bells are Ringing” costars, along with a cast photo of her in costume for “The King and I.”

Fans are honoring the late actress Monday by donating to animal shelters, including several in the St. Louis area. White was a big advocate for animals. The #BettyWhiteChallenge encourages fans to donate $5 to local animal shelters in her name.