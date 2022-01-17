These St. Louis area animal shelters are participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge

In honor of what would have been her 100th birthday, fans of Betty White are donating to animal shelters across the country.

ST. LOUIS — In addition to being a beloved actress for many years, Betty White was also an advocate for animals.

In honor of what would have been her 100th birthday Monday, fans have planned to donate to animal shelters throughout the country.

It’s part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which began on social media shortly after her death. The idea behind the challenge is to donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization in White’s name.

Besides taking donations, a few animal shelters across the St. Louis area are participating in the challenge in different ways.

Gateway Pet Guardians

So far, Gateway Pet Guardians has raised more than $1,000 to support pets in need through the challenge.

Some of those donations will benefit two recent rescues – Betty and Rose – who were trapped last week after roaming through the Metro East since November. The animal shelter named the dogs to honor White and the beloved character she played on "The Golden Girls."

“Betty White was a friend to countless animals throughout her legendary life, and now that legacy is living on.” community director Jill Henke said in a news release. “We are excited to participate in a movement that celebrates the life of someone who was a dedicated and compassionate advocate for animals in need.”

Those interested in making a donation as part of the Betty White Challenge can do so online here.

The shelter is also participating in a community-wide cleanup from 1-3 p.m. at its Pet Resource Center on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Stray Rescue of St. Louis is giving everyone a free “Thank you for being my friend” shirt with every $100 donation. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching the first $2,000 raised in donations.

Click here to make a donation through the Betty White Challenge.

Clementine’s Creamery is donating 50% of all pup cup sales to Stray Rescue through Monday, Jan. 24. Customers can choose from maple barking bacon, blueberry yum-yum or peanut butter & banana dream.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In is offering a special meal for White’s birthday – a hot dog and chips. Proceeds from specials sold on Monday will be donated to Stray Rescue.

Yuppy Puppies Forever Rescue

Yuppy Puppies Forever Rescue is a nonprofit that focuses on dogs who are orphaned due to deceased or terminally ill pet parents. To date, Yuppy Puppies has rescued 711 dogs.

The rescue is doing something each day this week for the challenge.