Brad Paisley coming to St. Louis for Cardinal Glennon benefit show

ST. LOUIS — Country singer Brad Paisley is coming to St. Louis next year for a concert benefitting a local hospital.

Paisley will be joined by comedian Kevin Nealon for Glennon LIVE, which will benefit the Children’s Fund at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

The concert will be held at Chaifetz Arena on April 23, 2022. The “one-of-a-kind entertainment experience” will celebrate patients, families and caregivers of Cardinal Glennon, the hospital announced in a news release.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and prices range from $49-$109.

For more information on the concert, the arena’s safety policy or to purchase tickets, visit the Chaifetz Arena website.