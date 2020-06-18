Here's why candy-filled Easter eggs are on grocery store shelves right now

There are a couple good reasons to grab a bag of the colorful eggs: to help a small, family owned business and keep the 'Easter Bunny helpers' employed

ST. LOUIS — The official start of summer is just a few days away and the Fourth of July is right around the corner.

But step inside your friendly, neighborhood Dierbergs store and you’ll see Easter eggs stacked up on store shelves. It’s not part of some lingering mega-markdown after holiday sale. The eggs are there to help a small, family-owned local business and people with disabilities get back on their feet.

American Carnival Mart relies on Easter egg sales each spring to support its business throughout the year. The Easter the season alone usually brings in about 50% of its business. The other half typically comes from St. Patrick’s Day, spring and summer carnivals and the St. Louis souvenir business, all of which have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“ACM has been devastated by the COVID-19 shutdown,” said Mark Haug, chief operating officer and general manager at American Carnival Mart. “We were on track to set another record in sales throughout the United States, which came to a quick halt when egg hunts were canceled throughout the country.”

The Creve Coeur business also partners with Canterbury Enterprises — a local sheltered workshop — to employ about 90 people with disabilities in St. Louis and St. Louis County. They’re the ones who fill the eggs with wrapped candy each year.

“Our ‘Easter Bunny Helpers’ love filling the Easter eggs, taking pride in what they do every day and look forward to their job,” said Charlie Fischer, executive director for Canterbury Enterprises.

So, Dierbergs is hopping in to help. The grocery store chain is hoping to sell 3.5 million colorful, candy-filled eggs between now and Tuesday, July 7.

The Easter eggs come in two sizes: a 50-count package is priced at $6.50 and a 77-count package is $8.99. They’ll be available at all 25 locations.

To further help, Dierbergs is covering all shipping and labor expenses associated with getting the eggs on store shelves, so every penny of the sales will go right back to ACM and Canterbury Enterprises.

“We would appreciate the community’s help toward keeping these individuals employed and a local business in operation,” said Dierbergs Chairman Bob Dierberg.

So, it might not be Easter Bunny time, but maybe your family is up for a more summery treasure hunt?

“With the right imagination, these candy-filled eggs can be enjoyed beyond Easter weekend. These can provide a fun activity to keep kids entertained with summer treasure hunts for Father’s Day, Fourth of July or any special event,” Haug said.