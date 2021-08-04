Here's your chance to design a corn maze

Eckert's says the contest is open to folks with all artistic abilities. The only requirement is to stick with the theme of honoring health care heroes

MILLSTADT, Ill. — Grab your markers, pencils, crayons, paintbrushes or fancy stylus pen – Eckert’s Farm is looking for someone to design its next corn maze.

The family farm in the St. Louis area announced a contest Thursday asking the public to submit ideas for how its corn should be shaped into a maze this fall for thousands of families to enjoy.

You don’t have to be a professional artist to enter, you just have to stick to this year’s theme: honoring our health care heroes.

“Every season, our guests ask what the corn maze design will be. This season, our theme is Healthcare Heroes, and you could be the one to design it,” said Chris Eckert, president of Eckert’s Inc. “We hope that this is a fun way for guests to think about all of the ways that our healthcare workers continue to assist the community each day.”

Farm officials stressed the contest is open to everyone with all artistic abilities; they’re looking for submissions that are thoughtful, creative and fun – all while honoring those who’ve helped keep our community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those interested in entering a design can upload it to Eckert’s website.

A winner will be selected by a panel of Eckert’s judges on June 1. The winning design will be cut into the 12-acre cornfield at the Millstadt Farm this summer, with the maze slated to open to the public Saturday, Sept. 4.

During that first month it’s open, Eckert’s will donate $1 from each farm admission ticket to the Friends of Saint Louis Municipal School of Nursing Scholarship. Health care workers, first responders and their families will be able to enjoy the farm and maze for free the weekend of Sept. 17, with proper photo identification.