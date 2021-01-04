Show us how big of a Cardinals fan you are

5 On Your Side wants to see how you’re showing off your Redbirds pride. We're looking to share your favorite fan photos to online and on TV

ST. LOUIS — Baseball is back, Cardinals fans!

After a coronavirus-shortened season that started last summer, Major League Baseball Opening Day is back this spring, albeit with a lot of changes.

Fans will return to Busch Stadium for the first time since 2019 when the Redbirds play their first home game next Thursday, April 8. However, the stadium will be limited to 32% capacity to begin with. The team is selling tickets a month at a time to allow for changes in local health restrictions, and stadium officials have put in a place a series of changes to keep spectators and employees safe.

No matter the stadium capacity or the health orders, there is nothing that can quiet a Cards fan’s enthusiasm for the team and the game of baseball. After all, the Cardinals Home Opener is about as official of an unofficial holiday as you can get in St. Louis.

Cardinal Nation will be celebrating the return of baseball in different ways this season, so 5 On Your Side wants to see how you’re showing off your Redbirds pride. We're asking fans to share their photos with us. Whether it’s a memory from your favorite game, the last time you were at Busch or at one of the unforgettable home openers, we want to see your pictures. They might end up on ksdk.com or on TV!

Share your fan photos:

Open the free 5 On Your Side app and tap “Near Me” in the lower righthand corner. From there, tap “Share with Us” to upload photos or a video. Make sure to tell us a little about your photo.

And then, look for your photos in the 5 On Your Side app, on KSDK.com and on the air.

Take a look at the fan photos we've received so far in the gallery below.

