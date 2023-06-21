This tool can help you find the perfect volunteer project this summer

If you are looking for a good cause to get involved with, the United Way of Greater St. Louis had a great tool to help you get started.

ST. LOUIS — School is out and summer is here!

With longer days and warmer weather, people are looking for more opportunities to get out of the house. One way to do that is by volunteering.

The United Way's volunteer center can help you find the perfect project for your group, schedule, time commitment, and what you are passionate about.

If you are trying to organize a volunteer event for a group, the United Way can help you come up with your own project or join an ongoing one that needs a few sets of hands.

If you are available for a longer commitment, United Way has a section for projects with recurring commitments.

If finding a project that is close to your heart is the most important, you can sort by causes. The categories include hunger and homelessness, animals, sports and recreation, and environment.

If you aren't able or don't want to leave the house, they also have virtual volunteering opportunities.

If your organization has a project in need of volunteers, you can create an account to get it included in the volunteer center.

According to its website, United Way has connected more than 20,000 volunteers with projects. It also says 91% of volunteers felt their project made a difference in their community.