Injured veteran to receive Jefferson County home

HILLSBORO, Mo. — A veteran who was injured while serving in Afghanistan will move into a new home in Jefferson County this weekend thanks to the work of volunteers and a nonprofit organization.

The nonprofit, Homes For Our Troops, will present the home to Nathan Shumacker on Saturday – the organization's 300th home.

Shumaker lost his left leg and suffered damage to his right leg in May 2010 when a mortar round struck him, according to a press release from the organization.

“We are very excited to be a part of the HFOT Family to begin with, let alone be the 300th home," Schumaker said in the release. "I am so happy and thrilled to be a part of this milestone and cannot wait to celebrate."

The custom-built home features more than 40 major special adaptations, including widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower and lowered kitchen countertops.

HFOT will donate the home to Shumaker, with help from contributions from donors, supporters and corporate partners.

Volunteers will help put the finishing touches on the home on Friday by planting flowers and laying sod. It coincides with September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the organization had to put a cap on the number of volunteers.

On Saturday, Shumaker, his wife and two kids will receive the keys to their new home. A key ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m.