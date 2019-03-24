ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Aquarium progress is going swimmingly at Union Station.

The aquarium shared new photos Sunday showing the latest construction work.

“We’ve been busy pouring concrete and getting the acrylic panels ready to be set!” the aquarium shared on Facebook and Twitter.

The aquarium is still very much a construction zone. The new photos show several large pieces of construction equipment on the dirt floor inside the main hallway, but concrete is now forming several walls and some of the upper floors of the aquarium.

PHOTOS: Take a look at the latest construction progress

Cranes have been carefully hoisting and positioning very large—yet delicate—pieces of acrylic that’ll hold in the aquarium’s future residents.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is expected to open later this year. An exact date hasn’t been given.

Visitors can expect to see some 13,000 aquatic animals, including more than 60 sharks and rays in a 250,000 gallon tank.

While the aquarium is the main attraction, the $187 million project also includes several other additions to downtown’s Union Station. There will be a 200-foot tall Ferris Wheel, a carousel, three new restaurants, a mini golf course and a conservation and education center.

PHOTOS: A new look inside the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station
Oceanlife projected on the ceiling at Union Station
The entryway clock
Shark tank
A touch pool at the aquarium.
Mississippi River exhibit
St. Louis Wheel—a 200-foot-tall observation wheel with 42 climate-controlled gondolas.
A look down the corridor of Union Station
An area that can be rented out inside the aquarium.
An area inside the aquarium shows what it would look like rented out for a wedding reception.
A rental area inside the aquarium
A ropes course will be located on the second level of the aquarium. It'll give visitors a chance to climb and zip along the train shed pillars.
A fire and light show outside Union Station
The back of Union Station and the St. Louis Wheel.
The St. Louis Wheel
St. Louis Wheel
The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station entrance
This fast and easy service restaurant will be created with busy families and school groups in mind, serving child-friendly foods such as chicken sandwiches, burgers and pizza. The 1894 cafe is named for the year St. Louis Union Station first opened to the public.
An inside look at the Train Shed restaurant.
Soda Fountain restaurant entrance
Union Station
Shark Canyon will offer views of sharks and rays in a 250,000-gallon environment with an acrylic J-wall that arches high over the heads of visitors.
The Great Rivers exhibit will feature the fish that inhabit the great rivers of America and explore the Global Rivers area to see fresh water species from around the world. Playful otters, piranha and doctor fish are just some of the highlights.
The Deep section will take visitors on a journey through the depths of the world’s oceans to meet the animals that live there.
St. Louisans who frequented St. Louis Union Station in the 80s and 90s will remember the large Houlihan’s restaurant space on the main level next to the south entrance. That space will be transformed into The Train Shed. With a contemporary American menu, guests will enjoy an upscale take on comfort foods and bar-style menus.
A 200-foot-tall observation wheel with 42 climate-controlled gondolas.
Located in the former Hard Rock Cafe space, this restaurant will update the concept of the classic soda fountain. Drinks will be created to impress and will include boozy shakes, phosphate sodas, Champagne and Italian aperitifs.