Friends press on during pandemic to put down their retail roots on Cherokee Street

ST. LOUIS — There is no doubt that the pandemic has hurt the small business community.

One would probably think now is not a time to open up a new shop, but three friends were not afraid to kick off their clothing line while also dealing with the fallout from COVID-19. They now have one of the newest places in south St. Louis.

“This is our opportunity make something great,” said Ramon Gibbs.

“We just know we wanted to do something together,” Chris Loss told 5 On Your Side.

They decided to put down their retail roots on Cherokee Street.

“It couldn’t have been anywhere else. It had to be here,” said Rachel Polly.

The line is called Profield Reserve. When asked how cool it was to see their signature P on their clothes, they called it “amazing”.

Profield Reserve features t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and bags – clothes that can be worn every day.

“Comfort, durability, affordability, a classic oversized fit,” described Loss.

The fit they have together is a big reason why the trio was able to open up during the pandemic.

“The week that we were going to open was the week that St Louis City shutdown,” said Polly.

They had to make some adjustments to their business plans.

“Some transitions and twists and turns along the way,” she added.

But giving up was never a thought.

“Whatever we had to do to get through it, we were going to do it,” Loss said.

They found the strength to persevere from the sweat equity they put in to get their dream up and going.

“In a sense, it really has been blood, sweat and tears,” Polly said.

“You value and appreciate it more when you actually got your hands dirty,” said Gibbs.

“It definitely feels like a great accomplishment,” Polly added.

The accomplishment gives them confidence to face the future head on.

“It takes a lot to make sure that you are here every day, that you are with it, that you’re ready and capable to take on whatever walks through the door,” said Polly.

They don’t see their door closing either.

“Definitely have a plan to make this big,” she added.

They hope it’ll be big enough to put them on the fashion map one day.

“Done right, this could be something great that comes out of St. Louis,” Loss said.