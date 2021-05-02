St. Louis Aquarium otters pick Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV

Thatcher, Sawyer, and Finn were given the choice of two ice blocks that each had a rally stick inside

ST. LOUIS — Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner and that means it’s time for some of our St. Louis celebrities to make their game predictions.

Thursday morning, otter siblings Thatcher, Sawyer, and Finn were given the choice of two ice blocks that each had a rally stick inside. One was marked as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the other was marked for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The blocks were placed into a pool for the otters to eat away at. Whichever rally stick fell out of the ice block and hit the bottom of the pool was announced as the Super Bowl winner.

Just like the year before, the otters chose the Kansas City Chiefs as their predicted winner.

For 2020 game predictions, the otters took a modified Chiefs logo into their pool in 3 separate pieces, which handlers translated as "a tough game in which the Chiefs will have to work hard to win in small steps."

It was a no brainer for Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn choosing who is going to win the Super Bowl today! The otters clearly chose the KC Chiefs for what may prove to be a grueling, tense, and nail-biting game! Go @Chiefs!



Considering they chose correctly their first go around last year, maybe they know what they are doing!

Thatcher, Sawyer, and Finn came to the St. Louis Aquarium just over a year ago.