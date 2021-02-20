15+ girls in St. Louis area among 1st female Eagle Scouts in America

The Greater St. Louis Area Council confirmed it’ll have more than 15 new female Eagle Scouts as part of the inaugural class

ST. LOUIS — The first class of Female Eagle Scouts will be honored in a historic event this weekend by the Boy Scouts of America. And the St. Louis area has several girls and young women who are among the inaugural group.

The Greater St. Louis Area Council confirmed it’ll have more than 15 new female Eagle Scouts. One of them will be featured in the national program that will be livestreamed Sunday evening.

“Eagle Scouts have been leading positive change in their communities for more than a century. That tradition continues with the historic inaugural class of Female Eagle Scouts,” said Dave Chambliss, marketing director of the Greater St. Louis Area Council.

The inaugural class includes 934 girls who will earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.

It’ll be the ultimate reward after more than a year of work for the hundreds of scouts. To achieve the ranking, Eagle Scouts must earn 21 merit badges and serve a minimum of 16 months in a leadership position. Since scouting is an outdoor program, every scout must have at least 24 nights of camping.

The final step to the Eagle Scout ranking is proposing, planning and carrying out a community service project.

“Since 1912, the Eagle Scout rank has represented a milestone of accomplishment—perhaps without equal—that is recognized across the country and even the world,” Chambliss said. “As for the Greater St. Louis Area Council, this historic event confirms the Scouting continues to grow and now serves the entire family.”

The Boy Scouts of America first announced plans to begin admitting girls back in October 2017. The program for older scouts now called Scouts BSA (former Boy Scouts) began accepting girls in February 2019.