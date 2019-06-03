ST. LOUIS — The Lou got some love on a new national list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live.”

And it wasn’t just St. Louis. Two other Missouri cities also made the cut.

The website Livability.com compared data from more than 1,000 cities in the U.S. Researchers examined several factors, including economics, housing, amenities, education and health care. But the Livability score especially focused on affordability.

On the list of 100 best cities to live, St. Louis ranked No. 100.

“In every corner of the city, you’ll find creative, driven people actively working to make St. Louis the best city it can be — and their hard work is paying off,” Winona Dimeo-Ediger wrote for Livability.

The list touted St. Louis’ growth in the tech industry, free attractions, the growing restaurant scene, and—of course—our beloved sports teams.

St. Louis wasn’t the only Missouri city on the list.

Columbia cracked the top 10, coming in at No. 6.

Livability called the home of Mizzou a “vibrant, youthful city… and quintessential college town.” Columbia also scored high on the list because of its low unemployment rate, state parks and fun festivals.

Kansas City also made the list, coming in at No. 49. The city was praised for his barbecue and jazz. Livability called it a “millennial hotspot equipped with a great economy, plentiful cultural amenities, great sports teams and affordable housing.”

Champaign was the only city in Illinois to make the list. The home of the Fighting Illini came in just ahead of Kansas City at No. 48. Livability said Champaign is “bubbling” with opportunity. The city consistently ranks high on the list of best college towns, but it also was credited for its entertainment and restaurant scenes.

Here’s the top 10 best places to live:

Boise, Idaho Raleigh, N.C. Madison, Wis. Iowa City, Iowa Rochester, Minn. Columbia, Mo. Sioux Falls, S.D. Pittsburgh, Pa. Lincoln, Neb. Greenville, S.C.

