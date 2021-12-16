Animals from Kentucky shelters coming to St. Louis after recent tornados

Humane Society of Missouri's rescue team is expected to bring 16 dogs, who will be up for adoption in the coming days

ST. LOUIS — An outbreak of powerful tornadoes tore through parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois on the night of Dec. 10, killing dozens of people and leaving wreckage over hundreds of miles.

As the lives lost and properties ruined are at the forefront of everyone's mind, Missouri's Humane Society is making sure animals are paid attention to as well.

The Humane Society of Missouri visited Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to a press release. As you may know, Bowling Green is one of several areas devastated by recent weather events.

While there, HSMO provided assistance to local animal shelters by treating and transporting several animals to St. Louis for adoption. Members of HSMO’s rescue team are expected to bring 16 dogs to St. Louis.

Members of HSMO's rescue team have just returned from Bowling Green, Kentucky, where they were onsite helping to... Posted by Humane Society of Missouri on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Once each animal has passed a health screening, it will be available for adoption through the HSMO and the Animal Protection Association (APA) of Missouri. Partnering with other shelters, such as the APA of Missouri, helps rescued animals get adopted as quickly as possible.

“The situation in Kentucky is dire,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “By transporting these shelter pets to St. Louis, we free up valuable space and resources on the ground – while providing an opportunity for these animals to find forever homes.”

HSMO has one of the largest animal rescue/disaster response teams in the United States.